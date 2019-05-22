Tree Town Festival Opens Tomorrow

The Tree Town Music Festival opens tomorrow and runs through Sunday in Forest City. This year it features such artists as Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Toby Keith, Trace Adkins, Tracey Lawrence, and Little Texas to name a few. In all, fifteen acts will take the stage during the Memorial Day weekend. Tree Town General Manager Lex Chamryk says there area number of ticket options available for the festivities and that safety is of paramount importance.

A new event is Coloff Media Day, which is Saturday in the amphitheater.

Chamryk says the food court will be opening earlier on the grounds this year.

This year, the Tree Town Music Festival is partnering with the Families of the Fallen organization.