Reece Smith is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for May 22, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK MAY 22 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Reece Smith ended his Cardinal career in style. The senior started the State Track meet by winning the 3200 meter run in a new meet record by 6 seconds, in 9:11.33. He finished the meet on Saturday by finishing the distance double, winning the 1600 meters in 4:17.82, missing the meet record by less than a second. Smith also anchored the Distance Medley Relay to a runner-up finish. Congratulations to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Reece Smith, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Josef Smith, West Hancock Track and Field;