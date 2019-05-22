Area Farmers May Participate in Ag Survey

During the next several weeks, the U.S. Department ofAgriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct two major mid-yearsurveys, the June Agricultural Survey and the June Area Survey. The agency will contact nearly 3,900 producers across Iowa to determine crop acreage and stock levels as of June 1, 2019.

“Two of the most important surveys NASS conducts are the June Agricultural Survey and June Area Survey, due to the widespread and significant impact of their results,” explained

Greg Thessen, director of the NASS Upper Midwest Regional Field Office. “When growers respond to these surveys, they provide essential information that helps determine the expected

acreage and supply of major commodities in the United States for the 2019 crop year. Results of this survey are used by farmers and ranchers to develop marketing strategies, as well as by

USDA, businesses, exporters, researchers, economists, policymakers, and others who use the survey information in making a wide range of decisions that benefit producers.”

Data for the June Agricultural Surveys are gathered by NASS via the Internet, mail, phone, or in-person interview. For the June Area Survey, trained interviewers visit select tracts

of land and interview the operators of any farm or ranch within that selected tract. Growers are asked to provide information on planted and harvested acreage – including acreage for biotech

crops – and grain stocks. Additionally, the survey collects data on livestock inventory, cash rent, land values, and value of sales.

“NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only state- and national level data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified,” stated Thessen.

“We recognize this is a hectic time for farmers and ranchers, but the information provided helps develop a stable economic atmosphere and reduces risk in production, marketing, and

distribution operations. I urge them to respond to these surveys and thank them for their cooperation,” said Greg Thessen.

NASS will analyze the survey information and publish the results in a series of USDA reports, including the annual Acreage and quarterly Grain Stocks reports, both to be released

June 28, 2019. Survey data also contribute to NASS’s monthly and annual Crop Production reports, the annual Small Grains Summary, the annual Farms and Land in Farms and Land

Values reports, various livestock reports, including Cattle, Sheep and Goats, and Hogs and Pigs, and USDA’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates. These and all

NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/.