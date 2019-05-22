Algona Experiences Power Outages. 911 Calls Re-Routed

Officials estimate the time was around 7:50pm on Tuesday, the City of Algona experienced a power outage that impacted the Kossuth County Communications Center. A group of power surges caused equipment failures. The Kossuth County IT Department responded immediately and began back up measures to bring the operations back on line. For a period of time, all 911 emergency calls from both land line and wireless were being rerouted to another center in the area. Officials stress that at no time did a 911 emergency call go unanswered.

Officials went on to say that around 2am, all major services were restored to normal with back up equipment in place. The Kossuth County 911 Joint Services Board has initiated an insurance claim to repair or replace damaged equipment.