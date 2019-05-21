GHV Frayne to State Golf

Garner, Iowa – The top five golfers from last weeks regional first round in Forest City were back on the links today for the regional final. Again, golfers wishing to make the 2019 State Golf Meet would need to finish in the top five.

Last week GHV’s Carlee Frayne finished behind the trio from Okoboji, but this time Carlee finishes in front of them. Southeast Valley’s Delany Conrad won the regional final meet by seven strokes. Frayne finished in second with a 77, then came the trio from Okoboji. Hannah Butler finished 3rd, Martha Stein 4th, and Grace Butler finished in 5th. The final team scores are below. The 2019 State Golf Meet will take place in three different locations over two days. The 2A portion will take place at the Ames Golf Course on Tuesday, May 28th and Wednesday, May 29th.

Final Team Scores

Okoboji 347

Emmetsburg 378

Crestwood 396

OABCIG 413

Kuemper Catholic 416