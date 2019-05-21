Forest City Comes From Behind to Win Opener

Hampton, Iowa – It was a marathon opening night in Hampton last night for Forest City baseball. The Indians, who fell to the Bulldogs 15-2 last year on opening night, we’re looking for a different outcome this year. The Indians started slow allowing Hampton-Dumont to take a 4-0 lead after two innings. The Indians would get one in the 3rd, and Hampton would get one more in the fourth, making it 5-1, but then in the fifth here come the Indians. Forest City scores 3 in that fifth, they add 4 more in the sixth to go on a 7-0 run and take the lead 8-5. FC would add 1 more in the top of the seventh for insurance and would go on to win 9-5. Blaze Andersen comes in relief and gets the win, he goes 3 ⅔ allowing just 1 hit, no runs, 2 walks, and struck out 7. Jordan Spooner was the Indians starter he gets the no-decision pitching the other 3 and ⅓ allowing 5 runs, on 7 hits, 3 walks, and Spooner also has a good night in the strike-out department, as he sits down 8 bulldogs. Isiah Monson leads the way for the Indians hitting as he had 2 hits and 3 RBI, It was also a two-hit night for Austin Gerdes. Reeces Moore, Brock Moore, and Jordan Spooner all get one. Luke Johnson Walked 3 times, Blaze Andersen reached base four times 2 walks, HBP, and a fielding Error.

Forest City is back in action tonight against Northwood in Northwood. The Forest City Softball team will open play tonight against Northwood, that game will be on KIOW and KIOW.com. We will have the pregame show at 5:45 pm with first pitch at 6:00 pm