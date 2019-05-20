Wright County Board to Review Drainage Issues

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with several drainage issues to review. The first of these will be to look into Drainage District assessments on counties that are held jointly with other counties. At 9:15am, the board will meet with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors on how assessments should be handled in the future. This will be followed by a discussion on how joint district assessments should be handled with Hancock County. The board may take action on the latter in the meeting today.

At 9:30am, the Wright County Board will meet with Kent Cramer and Chad Mennenga to discuss the progress on the work being done on Drainage District 125-49-1. The board wants an update on the work and the progress made so far.

At 10am, the board will hear from County Social Services Coordinator Jen Sheehan who will present the new ISTART Coordinator to the board. County Social Services is the mental health district that encompasses 22 counties including the entire area. There has been some disagreement among several local counties on how money is spent by the heads of the district. These same counties are looking to break away and form their own region.

After a series of heavy rains and fast snow melts, secondary roads have become a problem for the county road department. Belmond-Klemme Community Schools announced that until further notice, their busses would only drive on paved roads. Wright County Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons is going to ask the board to pass an amendment to the current fiscal year budget on monies already spent to re-rock and repair the county roads.

The meeting will take place in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.