Worth County Board to Discuss Roads and Drainage

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 8:30am by first taking a look at the condition of county roads. With the additional heavy rainfall over the weekend, roads in some locations have become soft. The board will call upon the Secondary Roads Engineer to give them an update on the roads and where repairs and resurfacing projects currently stand. He will also address current road maintenance projects.

Drainage will also be addressed. Currently the county is concerning itself with Drainage District 14 and the cleanouts and repairs in those ditches and mains. The board will want to know where things stand and if there will be any delays in completing the project on time.

The board will meet in the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood.