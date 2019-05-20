North Iowa School Board to Meet

The North Iowa Community school Board will meet tonight beginning at 6pm in the High School Media Center. This regular meeting will discuss new board policies on curriculum development and educational goals.

They will also review open enrollments and the 2019-20 registration and student fees. Hot lunch fees may be discussed, but it is not know if they will remain the same or increase slightly. Along with the discussion on school lunches will also be the discussion on the summer food program. Students will be able to receive breakfast and lunch over the summer. A discussion on that program will be held tonight.

The board will also look at the final draft of the Winnebago County Hazard Mitigation Program that was put together by Winnebago-Hancock County Emergency Manager Andy Buffington. The board and Superintendent met with Buffington to discuss what should be done in the case of either and natural or man made disaster. All points were taken into consideration and put into the plan that will be discussed tonight.

The board will conclude their business with the approval of scholarships to students.