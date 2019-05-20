Lloyd H. Lewis, 99, of Forest City died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Forest City with Pastor Les Green and Pastor Jerry Swanberg officiating.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday.

Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City, with Military Honors being performed by the Forest City American Legion Honor Guard.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church.

