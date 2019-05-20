Eagles Lose Season Opener in Clarion

The West Hancock Eagles looked to open the promising baseball season with a win on the road. What they got were two hits and no runs in a 4-0 loss to the Clarion Goldfield Dows Cowboys. The Eagles sent Brayden Leerar to the mound and he was able to manage 4 strikeouts, 1 walk, and allow 3 hits.

The Cowboys opened the first with a single by Reed Abbas. Then Nate Rapp got up for his first at bat at the varsity level. He made good on it with a home run over the left field fence to make it 2-0.

The Eagles went quietly in the second and third innings before Cayson Barnes got hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. On an attempted pick off at first, the Cowboys Bryce Brinkman mishandled the throw and Barnes rounded second and headed for third. The throw there was mishandled again and Barnes tried for home before getting picked off. The Eagles provided no other offense until the sixth when Colton Francis got hit by a pitch. He would be left stranded to end the inning.

Abbas struck again in the bottom of the fifth by walking. He then took second and third on a single by Rapp. Brier Boyd drove him home off of a single to right center field. Mateo Martinez then singled and scored off of a sacrifice by Abbas. That made the Cowboy lead grow to 4-0.

The Eagles went quietly in the seventh. The Cowboys Tyler Stein came on in relief allowing one hit and he got four to strikeout. Gavin Becker came on in relief for Leerar and struck out four, allowed one hit, and walked three.

The Cowboys now equal their entire win total from last year with one win.

The Eagles will now open the home portion of their season on Wednesday night against the Nashua-Plainfield Huskies. The girls softball game begins at 6pm and can be heard on B-103 or live online at kiow.com. The boys will start their game at 7:30pm. Both teams will close out the week with road games against the Rockford Warriors.