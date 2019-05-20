Darlene (State) Borel, 94, of Clarion passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Darlene Borel will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion with Reverend Mike Gudka officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233