Beverly J. (Shillington) Coombs, 92, of Ames and formerly of Dows, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at The Waterford Assisted Living in Ames.

Funeral services for Beverly Coombs will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Dows United Methodist Church, 101 East Northrup Street in Dows, with Pastor Shawn Hill officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 100 North Lee Street in Dows, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Ewing Funeral Home

100 North Lee Street

Dows, Iowa 50071

515-532-2233

www.ewingfh.com