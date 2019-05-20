2019 Preseason IGHSAU Softball Rankings

West Des Moines, Iowa The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released its 2019 preseason ranking. A few area teams have cracked the top 15. The 2018 records of each team can be found by each schools name. Throughout the season the IGHSAU will release updated ranking, which you can find here on KIOW.com

Class 1A

1 Collins-Maxwell 30-1

2 Lisbon 35-9

3 Clarksville 21-6

4 Akron-Westfield 27-5

5 Newell-Fonda 26-14

6 AGWSR 28-8

7 Janesville 27-12

8 Central City 32-11

9 Glidden-Ralston 19-9

10 Mason City Newman 28-7

11 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 20-9

12 Kee 35-6

13 Westwood 23-12

14 North Mahaska 21-9

15 Sigourney 21-7

Class 2A

School 2018 Record

1 Durant 32-3

2 North Linn 38-5

3 Wilton 25-17

4 Iowa City Regina 25-16

5 East Marshall 26-8

6 West Monona 26-9

7 Central Springs 28-5

8 Alta-Aurelia 22-5

9 Van Meter 25-7

10 St. Ansgar 21-14

11 Martensdale-St. Marys 24-14

12 Jesup 27-12

13 West Sioux 25-9

14 Emmetsburg 24-8

15 Ogden 22-8

Class 3A

School 2018 Record

1 Davenport Assumption 39-3

2 Humboldt 32-4

3 Albia 32-6

4 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 38-4

5 Solon 27-8

6 Treynor 23-5

7 Louisa-Muscatine 38-6

8 Atlantic 30-7

9 West Liberty 24-10

10 Mount Vernon 23-18

11 North Polk 24-7

12 Benton Community 28-15

13 Des Moines Christian 24-7

14 Roland-Story 30-5

15 Centerville 20-12

Class 4A

School 2018 Record

1 ADM 35-8

2 Independence 35-7

3 Carlisle 31-6

4 Charles City 33-8

5 Dallas Center-Grimes 18-24

6 Denison-Schleswig 29-5

7 Oskaloosa 27-9

8 Winterset 25-13

9 West Delaware 24-16

10 Marion 19-17

11 Ballard 20-17

12 Newton 24-7

13 Burlington 31-10

14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24-15

15 Glenwood 19-13

Class 5A

School 2018 Record

1 West Des Moines Valley 31-9

2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 33-6

3 Fort Dodge 36-8

4 Iowa City High 25-19

5 Pleasant Valley 36-7

6 Waukee 28-12

7 Des Moines Hoover 22-7

8 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 36-9

9 Johnston 27-10

10 Ottumwa 28-12

11 Des Moines East 22-17

12 Ankeny 28-13

13 Indianola 36-3

14 Dubuque Hempstead 31-13

15 Muscatine 27-14