Make That Two State Championships for Reece Smith

Des Moines, Iowa – GHV distance runner Reece Smith only had one thing in mind heading to the blue oval, Championships. The senior and future Iowa Hawkeye told KIOW earlier this year that he, “was tired of coming up short.”

Smith started the weekend on a high after demolishing the competition for the 3200-meter championship. He finished almost twenty-four seconds ahead of second place and broke the 2A meet record. The old 2A meet record was set in 2014 by Michael Melchert of Monticello. The all-time, all class state and all-time, all class state meet record is held by Thomas Pollard, son of Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard, of Gilbert, who ran the 3200-meter race in 8:50.43 in 2014.

Reece continued his dominating weekend in the 1600 – meter race, bring home his second title. Smith ran the 1600 -meter in 4:17.82. Smith also helped the distance medley team finish as the state runner-ups. Smith ran the anchor leg for the Cardinals, which is 800-meters. The other members of the team include Devion Moore, Jace Pringnitz, and Caleb Renner.

Smith is now headed to Iowa City, where he will join the 2019 B1G Champions. The Hawkeyes won the B1G Champions earlier this month in Iowa City. This was the fourth time in school history, and first since 2011.