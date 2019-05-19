Koch Ties, Then Breaks School Record

Des Moines, Iowa – Going into the conference track meet earlier this year, Kelsey Koch said she wasn’t getting the times she wanted in the 100 hurdles but was excited to be a conference champ.

That would change for the Forest City senior, as Koch went onto win conference in a TIC West record time of 15.81. Carrying the momentum of a conference championship, Koch knew just over a week later, she would need another good time to qualify for state.

In that state qualifying meet, on the same track she had just won the conference, Koch tied the school record running a 15.59. The record-tying time would be enough for second and a trip to the blue oval for Koch. Paige Kisley won the qualifying meet for Osage, she would go on to finish as the state runner-up with a time of 15.22. Koch also would get a top 5 placement in the state, as just eight days after tying the school record, she beat the school record in a time of 15.57. The previous record was held by Koch and Amanda Rosacker (Busta). Conference athlete of the year Koch ends her Forest City track career with two school records (Long Jump, 100 Hurdles) and multiple accolades.