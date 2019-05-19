GRADUATION SUNDAY: West Hancock Graduates Thirty One Seniors

The West Hancock Community School District will hold their commencement ceremony today at 2pm in the high school gymnasium. The class colors are red and white. The class flowers are red and white roses and the class motto is Together, we experience life. Separately, we will pursue our dreams. Forever, our memories will remain.

These seniors make up the 2019 graduating class of West Hancock High School.

Jennifer Alonso-Lopez

Gavin Becker

Gabrielle Bell

Reed Brown

Bennett Bruns

Brooklyn Buren

Nathan Cabrera

Colton Cheever

Peyton Cook

Payton Daniels

Caleb Eckels

Caleb Eden

Kacie Eliason

Lamar Flowers Santiago Garcia-Lopez

Tatum Hamilton

Kristian Hammack

Bryce Hinton

DeVonta Hinton

Jacob Hlavacek

Rylee Horstman

Amber Klepoch

Joshua Kline

Chloe Lamoreux

Natalie Lemmon

Joshua Mehsikomer

Abbey Melohn

Jade Oberhelman

Jacob Penning

Connor Redenius

Dalton Subject

Lucas Weiland