GRADUATION SUNDAY: West Hancock Graduates Thirty One Seniors

The West Hancock Community School District will hold their commencement ceremony today at 2pm in the high school gymnasium. The class colors are red and white. The class flowers are red and white roses and the class motto is Together, we experience life. Separately, we will pursue our dreams. Forever, our memories will remain.
These seniors make up the 2019 graduating class of West Hancock High School.
Jennifer Alonso-Lopez
Gavin Becker
Gabrielle Bell
Reed Brown
Bennett Bruns
Brooklyn Buren
Nathan Cabrera
Colton Cheever
Peyton Cook
Payton Daniels
Caleb Eckels
Caleb Eden
Kacie Eliason
Lamar Flowers Santiago Garcia-Lopez
Tatum Hamilton
Kristian Hammack
Bryce Hinton
DeVonta Hinton
Jacob Hlavacek
Rylee Horstman
Amber Klepoch
Joshua Kline
Chloe Lamoreux
Natalie Lemmon
Joshua Mehsikomer
Abbey Melohn
Jade Oberhelman
Jacob Penning
Connor Redenius
Dalton Subject
Lucas Weiland