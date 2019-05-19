GRADUATION SUNDAY: North Iowa Graduates Thirty One

The North Iowa Community School District will hold commencement ceremonies today beginning at 2pm in the high school gymnasium. The class flower is the white rose with silver accents. The class colors are royal blue and silver. The class motto is Chase your dreams, but always know the road that leads you home.
These are the seniors that make up the North Iowa High School graduating class of 2019.
Katelin Adams
Joseph Blocker
Riley Cobb
Hope Dewey
Natasha Droessler Faith Finer
Kayla Frink
Jenna Govern
Benjamin Hassebroek
Kevin Hassebroek
Madison Hassebroek Clayton Henn
Jacob Hofbauer
Willow Huitt
Christian Johnson
Trinity Landheer-Campbell
Layla Langfald
McKenna Larson
Logan Leesch
John Lentz
Paige Pike
Steven Rodriguez
Robert Roeder
Emma Roney
Nicholas Sabin
Mikayla Simmons
April Soost
Kiaya Wales
Isaiah Walk
Brett Walton
Charles Wycoff
Sadie Zittrisch