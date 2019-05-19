GRADUATION SUNDAY: North Iowa Graduates Thirty One

The North Iowa Community School District will hold commencement ceremonies today beginning at 2pm in the high school gymnasium. The class flower is the white rose with silver accents. The class colors are royal blue and silver. The class motto is Chase your dreams, but always know the road that leads you home.

These are the seniors that make up the North Iowa High School graduating class of 2019.

Katelin Adams

Joseph Blocker

Riley Cobb

Hope Dewey

Natasha Droessler Faith Finer

Kayla Frink

Jenna Govern

Benjamin Hassebroek

Kevin Hassebroek

Madison Hassebroek Clayton Henn

Jacob Hofbauer

Willow Huitt

Christian Johnson

Trinity Landheer-Campbell

Layla Langfald

McKenna Larson

Logan Leesch

John Lentz

Paige Pike

Steven Rodriguez

Robert Roeder

Emma Roney

Nicholas Sabin

Mikayla Simmons

April Soost

Kiaya Wales

Isaiah Walk

Brett Walton

Charles Wycoff

Sadie Zittrisch