GRADUATION SUNDAY: Lake Mills Graduates Forty Six Seniors

The Lake Mills Community School District will hold its 122nd Commencement Ceremony today at 2pm. The Class Colors are purple and gold. The Class Flower is a yellow rose. These are the graduating seniors of the Lake Mills Class of 2019.
Lyv Arispe
Kyle Beery
Sierra Bergo
Cael Boehmer
Christian Brudvig
Raven Budach
Morgan Cardona
Audrey Casperson
Faith Cox
Jareth Cross
Jose DeLeon
Lance Dreier
Meghan Fails
Hannah Hanson
Elisabeth Heagel
Jace Johnson
Maxwell Johnson
Caiden Jones
Nicholas Jordan
Thomas Kaktis
Kendall Kirschbaum
Autumn Kopp
Madison Kopp
Tyler Larson
Andrew Mannes
Hallie Mannes
Breanna Mary
Aaron Mathahs
Nathan Orban
Destiny Ortiz
Anna Ramaker
Dylan Rekkener
Konner Rikala
Jaime Roa Jr.
Cooper Rognes
Lydia Saxton
Maverick Schmitt
Alexis Schwartz
Aubrey Smit
Zane Stephan
Lauren Storby
Kristyn Throne
Hunter Tritch
Janiely Arocho
Zachary Wagner
Mason White