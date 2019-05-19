GRADUATION SUNDAY: Lake Mills Graduates Forty Six Seniors

May 19, 2019 AJ Taylor Local News, News 0

The Lake Mills Community School District will hold its 122nd Commencement Ceremony today at 2pm. The Class Colors are purple and gold. The Class Flower is a yellow rose. These are the graduating seniors of the Lake Mills Class of 2019.

Lyv Arispe

Kyle Beery

Sierra Bergo

Cael Boehmer

Christian Brudvig

Raven Budach

Morgan Cardona

Audrey Casperson

Faith Cox

Jareth Cross

Jose DeLeon

Lance Dreier

Meghan Fails

Hannah Hanson

Elisabeth Heagel

Jace Johnson

Maxwell Johnson

Caiden Jones

Nicholas Jordan

Thomas Kaktis

Kendall Kirschbaum

Autumn Kopp

Madison Kopp

Tyler Larson

Andrew Mannes

Hallie Mannes

Breanna Mary

Aaron Mathahs

Nathan Orban

Destiny Ortiz

Anna Ramaker

Dylan Rekkener

Konner Rikala

Jaime Roa Jr.

Cooper Rognes

Lydia Saxton

Maverick Schmitt

Alexis Schwartz

Aubrey Smit

Zane Stephan

Lauren Storby

Kristyn Throne

Hunter Tritch

Janiely Arocho

Zachary Wagner

Mason White