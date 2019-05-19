GRADUATION SUNDAY: Forest City Graduates Eighty Eight

The Forest City High School Commencement Ceremonies are today at 2pm. The class colors are red and silver. The class flower is the rose. Their motto is Nothing we can do changes the past, everything we do changes the future.

Here are the graduating seniors in the Class of 2019.

Blaze Anderson

Mandy Anzivino

Caleb Barker

Ian Bennet Astrid Bergman

Treyton Blaser, Kyra Boeckholt

Ryanna Boeshart

Nathan Bohnstengel

Seth Brock

Hannah Bruns

Alyssa Buffington

Jacob Buffington

Ashley Burgess Avery Busta

Nicole Callow

Sadie Callow

Brady Cantu

Brianna Carlson

Hanna Coppes

Aneth Cruz

Jaren Diakus

Christopher Diekhuis

Josie Edel

Christian Fuentes

Christine Fuentes

Seth Gayther

Terraniko Grimes

Eric Hamilton

Cedara Harris

Jonathan Hilmer

Charles Hobson

Cora Holland

sarah Hovinga

Natalie Jefson

Eli Johnson

Luke Johnson

Zachary Johnson

Noelie Jones

Makayla Kingland

Kalin Knudtson

Kelsey Koch

Madi Korthals

Dylan Krutinger

Micah Lambert

Colton Lamfers

Ally Larson

Cody Lunning

Benjamin Mata

Christy Mettry

Damion Meyerhoff

Isaiah Monson

natalie Moore

Hannah Niederkofler

Halley O’Toole

Tanya Olsen

Jacob Olson

Zacharie Osborn

Sierra Owen

Ellie Reece

Paris Reimann

Roberto Reyes

Christopher Rippentrop

Mary Rockwell

Dakota Rossiter

Matthew Rossmiller

Lia Sardella

Zakary Schnachter

Jacob Schmidt

Mackenzie Schmidt

Emma Segerstrom

Payton Shepard

Samuel Smith

Dylan Solberg

Meredith Sopko

Jordan Spooner

Gabe Staudt

Chandler Stecker

Cody Stricker

Antonio Thomas

Jacob Trunkhill

Randy Vaughan

Maria Vazquez

Anna Weaver

Justin Wellik

Tanner Welton

Jasmine West

Henriette Winum