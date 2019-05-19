GRADUATION SUNDAY: Forest City Graduates Eighty Eight

The Forest City High School Commencement Ceremonies are today at 2pm. The class colors are red and silver. The class flower is the rose. Their motto is Nothing we can do changes the past, everything we do changes the future.
Here are the graduating seniors in the Class of 2019.
Blaze Anderson
Mandy Anzivino
Caleb Barker
Ian Bennet Astrid Bergman
Treyton Blaser, Kyra Boeckholt
Ryanna Boeshart
Nathan Bohnstengel
Seth Brock
Hannah Bruns
Alyssa Buffington
Jacob Buffington
Ashley Burgess Avery Busta
Nicole Callow
Sadie Callow
Brady Cantu
Brianna Carlson
Hanna Coppes
Aneth Cruz
Jaren Diakus
Christopher Diekhuis
Josie Edel
Christian Fuentes
Christine Fuentes
Seth Gayther
Terraniko Grimes
Eric Hamilton
Cedara Harris
Jonathan Hilmer
Charles Hobson
Cora Holland
sarah Hovinga
Natalie Jefson
Eli Johnson
Luke Johnson
Zachary Johnson
Noelie Jones
Makayla Kingland
Kalin Knudtson
Kelsey Koch
Madi Korthals
Dylan Krutinger
Micah Lambert
Colton Lamfers
Ally Larson
Cody Lunning
Benjamin Mata
Christy Mettry
Damion Meyerhoff
Isaiah Monson
natalie Moore
Hannah Niederkofler
Halley O’Toole
Tanya Olsen
Jacob Olson
Zacharie Osborn
Sierra Owen
Ellie Reece
Paris Reimann
Roberto Reyes
Christopher Rippentrop
Mary Rockwell
Dakota Rossiter
Matthew Rossmiller
Lia Sardella
Zakary Schnachter
Jacob Schmidt
Mackenzie Schmidt
Emma Segerstrom
Payton Shepard
Samuel Smith
Dylan Solberg
Meredith Sopko
Jordan Spooner
Gabe Staudt
Chandler Stecker
Cody Stricker
Antonio Thomas
Jacob Trunkhill
Randy Vaughan
Maria Vazquez
Anna Weaver
Justin Wellik
Tanner Welton
Jasmine West
Henriette Winum