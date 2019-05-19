GRADUATION SUNDAY: Belmond-Klemme Graduates Forty Seniors

The Belmond-Klemme Community School District will hold its commencement ceremony today at 2pm in the Luick Memorial Auditorium. The Class Flower is a white rose with a blue tip and green ribbon. The Class Motto is Our lives are before us, our memories are forever within us.
These are the graduating seniors in the Belmond-Klemme Class of 2019.
Avery Barkema
Easton Barrus
Skylar Bell
Chanse Berneman
Jacob Diaz
Britney Duran
Destiny Dwyer
Michelle Edwards
Paige Eggers
Hailey Garrard
Taylor Grissom
Logan Heaberlin
Mitchell Hill
Tucker Kroeze
Koty Kuhlers
Jayden Lane
Amyua Lewis
Gisselle Lucio
Janeth Martinez
Shaila McDaniel
William Miller
Abigail Nelson
Zachariah Nelson
Cassandra Newman
Allison Noland
Kelsey Peterson
Brianne Pralle
Dillon Reynolds
Evelin Rivera
Maxcimino Sanchez-Negron
Ryan Sander
Brianna Smith
Easton Smith
Isaac Sorenson
John Stokes
Caleb Sturgeon
Gustavo Suarez
Grace Wertjes
Tristan Wessels
Samantha Wester