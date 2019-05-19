GRADUATION SUNDAY: Belmond-Klemme Graduates Forty Seniors

The Belmond-Klemme Community School District will hold its commencement ceremony today at 2pm in the Luick Memorial Auditorium. The Class Flower is a white rose with a blue tip and green ribbon. The Class Motto is Our lives are before us, our memories are forever within us.

These are the graduating seniors in the Belmond-Klemme Class of 2019.

Avery Barkema

Easton Barrus

Skylar Bell

Chanse Berneman

Jacob Diaz

Britney Duran

Destiny Dwyer

Michelle Edwards

Paige Eggers

Hailey Garrard

Taylor Grissom

Logan Heaberlin

Mitchell Hill

Tucker Kroeze

Koty Kuhlers

Jayden Lane

Amyua Lewis

Gisselle Lucio

Janeth Martinez

Shaila McDaniel

William Miller

Abigail Nelson

Zachariah Nelson

Cassandra Newman

Allison Noland

Kelsey Peterson

Brianne Pralle

Dillon Reynolds

Evelin Rivera

Maxcimino Sanchez-Negron

Ryan Sander

Brianna Smith

Easton Smith

Isaac Sorenson

John Stokes

Caleb Sturgeon

Gustavo Suarez

Grace Wertjes

Tristan Wessels

Samantha Wester