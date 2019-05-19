Big Weekend for Josef Smith at State Track

Des Moines, Iowa – Going into the 1A long jump at the state co-ed championships in Des Moines, most of the state didn’t know who Josef Smith was, but the West Hancock junior was set out to let the state know, he was a contender. Smith was the 14th seed going to Des Moines this weekend and with a jump of 21’ 10”, Smith went from middle of the pack to state champ. Smith told KIOW that he is ok with the focus being on other athletes.

In North Iowa athletes, coaches, and track fans have been taking notice all year long. Earlier this year Smith was named conference athlete of the year, and he says it means a lot.

The West Hancock fan base is known for its great support, and Smith says it helped in Des Moines.

Smith also qualified for state in three running events. He made the finals in the 110 hurdles and finished sixth. He finished 16th in the 400 hurdles, and he was apart of the 4×100 team, which didn’t make the finals. Smith’s accolades this season include MBT & KIOW prep of the week, conference champion, district champion, conference athlete of the year, and state champion.