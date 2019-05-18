SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Area Anglers Report Fair to Good Fishing

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid 60’s. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers fished under a bobber. Most action has been in Town Bay off the stone piers, the floating dock, and the fish house. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are picking up perch from shore along Ice House Point and the fish house in Town Bay using minnows fished under a bobber. Some have had luck fishing from the inlet bridge. Walleye – Good: Use a slip bobber with a minnow or leech on a lead head jig along the Ice House Point shore, the east end near the outlet north shore, and around the marina. Anglers have also had luck casting black and white twisters. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up crappie from shore and the fish house in Town Bay using live minnows fished under a bobber. Target areas with wood or rock cover along shore.

Black Hawk Pits

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a live minnow under a bobber near wood and rock cover along shore. Bluegill – Fair.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a live minnow under a bobber along shore near wood and rock cover. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers and small minnows fished under a bobber in 5-10 feet of water near shore and submerged structure. Yellow Perch – Fair.

North Twin Lake

Walleye – Fair: Use leeches or minnows fished under a slip bobber. Anglers have had luck fishing the south shore.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a live minnow under a bobber in areas around docks and along shallow rocky shores. Anglers have picked up crappie in the marina and near the inlet. White Bass – Fair: Use leeches, crawlers and twisters. Walleye – Good: Walleye fishing has been productive this last week. Use leeches and minnows fished under a slip bobber or cast twisters or crankbaits in the north shore, east shore, the marina, Casino point and near the outlet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait, stink bait, minnows or leeches fished near the bottom.

Water temperatures are in the low to mid 60’s. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Bluegill and crappie fishing is starting to pick up. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low 60’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with jigs and a minnow or leech. With the clear water, the best bite is early morning and evening. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish the edge and open areas of the rushes with a small minnow. Yellow Bass – Fair: Use small jigs in 3 to 4 feet of water on warmer days. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the windswept shore and areas where water is coming into the lake with cut bait fished on the bottom.

Lake Cornelia

Yellow Bass – Excellent: Use little jigs minnows and twister tails. Bluegill – Slow: Some sorting is needed, but keepers can be caught. Black Crappie – Slow.

Lake Smith

Anglers are catching bass on a variety of baits. Panfish bite has been slow. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Little Wall Lake

Channel catfish are biting. Bass are just starting to move into their spawning areas. Channel Catfish – Good. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Walleye – Good: Anglers report angler acceptable size fish are being caught after dark trolling crankbaits.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Wader fishing is at its prime after dark with the clear water. Fish slow with a jig and minnow or twister tails on light jig heads. Yellow Perch – Slow: Recent surveys show good numbers of fish approaching 11 inches.

Spirit Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Reports of crappie being caught at the North Grade; use minnows under a bobber in the morning hours. Walleye – Good: Report of wader anglers having good success after dark. Bluegill – Good: Anglers are catching bluegill from Templar Park lagoon; sorting is needed.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegill and crappie action has been reported. Expect action to improve as water temperatures warm.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are rising and are up about 1 feet. Water temperatures are in the low 50’s. Visit the USGS Current Conditions website for more on water levels. Channel Catfish – Good: Use dead chubs fished in the impoundments or shallow slack water areas. Keep your bait on the river bottom. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow or ring worms. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Crankbaits will tempt a smallie.

Decorah District Streams

Water clarity is off, but you can still fish the streams. Rainfall amounts will determine how soon clarity improves. Gravel roads remain in rough shape. Check the 2019 trout stream stocking calendar or call the stocking number at 563-927- 5736 to find out when your favorite trout stream will be stocked. Brown Trout – Good: Off-color water from rains drive brown trout crazy. A spinnerbait or subsurface nymph work well. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use cheese or a piece of worm under a bobber for best luck with a spinning rod. Brook Trout – Fair: A variety of insects are hatching throughout the day. Matching the hatch is key. On clear streams, use care not to be seen.

Lake Hendricks

The lake has a brown tint to it and about 3 feet visibility. Fish shallow bays and along rocky shores later in the day and early morning. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber near brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small hook tipped with a a left over waxworm or spike under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs tipped with plastic twister tail or jerkbait. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a piece of worm or cheese around the rocky shores with wind-blown material.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures cooled this week, but should improve with better weather. Few anglers have been out. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a small piece of worm around rocky shores. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small plastic lures or hair jigs fished around shallow submersed logs. Largemouth Bass – Good: Crankbaits or jerkbaits work well. Northern Pike – Slow: Find pike in shallow bays. Try crankbaits, spoons or a hook tipped with cut bait.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are up about 1 feet and are rising. Water temperatures are in the low 50’s. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a minnow or shallow water crankbait in the slack water and eddies below dams. White Sucker – Good: Try a worm fished off the bottom. Suckers become more active when the water warms in the 50’s.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels rising; the river is off-color. Use care paddling this time of year. Water temperatures are in the mid 50’s. A fall in these temperatures will cause hypothermia.Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Walleye – Fair: A variety of lures work for walleye. Fish the slack water and eddies below dams and off channel areas. Golden Redhorse – Good: Redhorse are hitting worms fished on the bottom. Use just enough weight to keep the bait down, but you can still feel the strike.

Volga Lake

Concentrate efforts along rocky shores and shallow warmer water. Bluegill – Slow: Shallow bays and rocky areas are holding bluegills. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber or spinnerbait in deeper water out from shallow rocks. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Crankbaits and jigs fished slow will hook a bass.

Slightly warmer weather on the way for the weekend, with low 60’s for highs. Recent rain caused some rivers and streams to rise and turn off- color. Barring heavy rainfall over the next few days, streams should clear and stabilize. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Big Woods Lake

Anglers are catching largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie in the backwater areas and shallow bays of Big Woods Lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try topwater baits early morning or late evening. Cover a lot of water casting and retrieving spinner or buzz baits. Bluegill – Fair: Use a piece of crawler just under the surface with a slip bobber. Anglers are also doing well with fly rods. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or fish a crappie minnow shallow under a bobber.

Brinker Lake

Bluegill – Good: Try a piece of crawler just under the surface with a slip bobber. Black Crappie – Good: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or fish a crappie minnow shallow under a bobber.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Black Crappie – Good: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or fish a crappie minnow shallow under a bobber. Bluegill – Good: Try a small worm under a slip bobber at various depths. Fly-fishing with imitation flies is always good during the bluegill spawn.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler. Try also artificial spinnerbaits. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast and retrieve large artificial baits or spoons. Try also floating a live shiner or chub under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut baits fished on the bottom. Black Crappie – Good: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or fish a crappie minnow shallow under a bobber off of current breaks and slack water areas.

George Wyth Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or fish a crappie minnow shallow under a bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use a small worm under a slip bobber at various depths. Fly-fishing with imitation flies is always good during the bluegill spawn.

Lake Delhi

There have been a few reports of anglers catching crappie on Lake Delhi. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or float a crappie minnow under a slip bobber.

Manchester District Streams

Manchester trout streams remain in excellent condition.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Smallmouth bass and walleye are being caught on the Maquoketa River. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass– Good: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler. Try also artificial spinnerbaits.

Martens Lake

Anglers are catching many quality size largemouth bass in Martens Lake (Sweet Marsh). Black Crappie – Fair: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or float a crappie minnow under a slip bobber. White Crappie – Fair: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or float a crappie minnow under a slip bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try topwater baits early morning or late evening. Cover a lot of water casting and retrieving spinner or buzz baits.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Anglers are catching walleye, northern pike and smallmouth bass on the Shell Rock River. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast and retrieve large artificial baits or spoons. Try also floating a live shiner or chub under a bobber. Smallmouth bass – Good: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler. Try also artificial spinnerbaits.

South Prairie Lake

Reports of anglers catching bluegill, crappie and largemouth bass on South Prairie Lake. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of nightcrawler fished under a slip bobber just under the surface. Anglers are doing well with fly rods, too. Black Crappie – Good: Cast and retrieve various colored tube jigs or fish a crappie minnow shallow under a bobber along the edges of vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try topwater baits early morning or late evening. Cover a lot of water casting and retrieving spinner or buzz baits.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Reports of anglers catching walleye and smallmouth bass on the Wapsipinicon River. Northern Pike are biting very well in Bremer County. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with a minnow or nightcrawler. Try also artificial spinnerbaits. Northern Pike – Good: Cast various spinnerbaits near woody structure or deeper pools and runs.

Fair to good reports of anglers catching walleye, smallmouth bass, northern pike and some catfish on the interior rivers. Lakes in Black Hawk County are starting to produce bluegill and crappie. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Forecast calls for rain over the next few days; watch river and stream levels. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level has fallen to 13.2 feet at Lansing with a gradual fall this week. Water temperature is 60 degrees.Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Sauger – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye – Fair: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow below the dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Use light tackle fished in the flooded trees. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike – Good: Try artificial baits attached to a leader in backwaters with clearer water. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are feeding just before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is has fallen to 23.5 feet at Lynxville with a slow gradual fall this week. Water temperature is 61 degrees. Sny Magill ramp is stilled closed. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Sauger – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye – Good: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow or a hair jig in side channels. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike – Good: Try artificial baits attached to a leader in backwaters with clearer water. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are feeding just before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level has fallen to 14.7 feet at Guttenberg with a slow gradual fall this week. Water temperature is 54 degrees. City ramps are still closed. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Sauger – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye – Good: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow or a hair jig in side channels. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike – Fair: Try artificial baits attached to a leader in backwaters with clearer water. Flathead Catfish– Good: Flathead catfish are feeding just before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas.

Upper Mississippi River levels are receding slowly. Recent rainfall will cause a more gradual fall. Many boat ramps still have flood debris and it will be some time before they are usable. Boaters should operate at no wake speed to reduce damage to shorelines and flooded structures. Fishing has picked up this week with warmer water temperatures. Water clarity is improving. Water temperature is near 60 degrees.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are receding, but are still at action flood levels. Levels are near 15.6 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 17.3 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 58 degrees. Many boat ramps still have flood debris on them. Northern Pike – No Report: Northern pike are done spawning and should bite along flooded shores. They are active feeders once the spawn is over. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is receding and is 15.7 feet at Lock and Dam 12. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 58 degrees. Most boat ramps are closed or have debris on them, but the Bellevue City Ramp is back open. Northern Pike – No Report: Expect northern pike to start feeding heavily now they are done spawning. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank. Largemouth Bass – Good: Deep clear flooded areas like Spring Lake have been good. Green Island wildlife area might also hold some bass this year.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are receding and are near 15.7 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 17.3 feet at Camanche and 10.9 feet at LeClaire. These are all action to minor to moderate flood levels. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 60 degrees. Many boat ramps will have flood debris on them. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are receding and are near 16.4 feet at Rock Island. This is still moderate flood stage. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 56 degrees. Boat ramps are flooded or will have debris on them. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.

Some flooding is still occurring throughout the district; many boat ramps are closed or will have debris on them. Water levels are dropping, but are still high. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies moved to a little deeper water last weekend because of the weather. Try around 6 feet deep and work your way in shallower if the forecast weather for the next couple of days comes true. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers that were willing to push back into the backs of the bays with flooded timber, were catching some pretty decent bass on plastic worms.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River at Wapello is down to about 2 feet below bank full; down closer to the Mississippi River it remains at bank full or a little higher.

Lake Belva Deer

The lake has returned to its normal level; water clarity is much improved at 8 feet. Black Crappie – Fair: As of Wednesday, most of the crappies remain out in deeper water. Water temperature was still below 60 degrees. Anglers were able to find schools of crappies in 10 to 15 feet of water.

Lake Darling

Last weekend’s weather dropped the water temperature into the mid 50’s; it was only 59 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. Water clarity is about 2 1/2 feet. Black Crappie– Fair: As of Wednesday, most of the crappies remained in 8 to 10 feet of water. Of the few that were in shallow, only a small percentage were actively spawning. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find where the sun is hitting shallow water that isn’t too far away from deeper water and you can catch some bass.

Lost Grove Lake

The lake level is nearing normal pool level again. Water temperature should break above 60 degrees sometime today (Thursday). Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers were catching good numbers of bass in the shallows around the flooded trees over the weekend.Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies moved out to deeper water last weekend and have just started to work their way back into shallower water.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The Skunk River is one of the few rivers in the area that is at fairly “normal levels” at about half bank full. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers are picking up some nice catfish using mostly nightcrawlers and cut bait. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Starting to see a few early bank lines out.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)

Shovelnose Sturgeon – Good: Use a crawler fished on the bottom.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is at summer pool of 683 feet. Channel Catfish – Slow. White Crappie – Slow.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Early in the week, the males were on the bank under overhanging brush, while the females were suspended 10-14 feet down. Most fish are around 9 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up some bluegills.

Green Castle Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch fish up to 9 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8-10 inches.

Hannen Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: The bite slowed a bit this week, but most fish are 10-13 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most fish are smaller.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish are still suspended out deeper, while some move in shallow on warmer days. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some nicer fish were caught this week. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are catching some fish on deeper brush piles, as well as some near shore.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are in the low 60’s. Water clarity is good. All motors may be used at no wake speed at this time. The fish cleaning stations are open. Walleye – Fair: Some fish are shallow, while others are still out deeper. Jigging and trolling crankbaits have been working. Black Crappie – Good: Fish are starting to move shallower. Some fish are on the bank and more should be as it warms. Nice 10-13 inch crappie are available. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Wipers are starting to move shallower and chase bait and lures. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Quite a few bass are in the shallows.

Otter Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Pleasant Creek Lake

There is a lot of terrestrial vegetation in the shallows that established during the low water period. Walleye – Fair: Most action is in the shallows towards evening and after dark. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for schools of fish towards sunset.

Rodgers Park Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Some decent fish were caught this week.

Sand Lake

This lake is in Marshalltown. 2000 trout were released here on April 20. You must have a fishing license and a pay the trout fee to fish for and/or possess trout. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Most fish are 14-16 inches. Jigs and other artificials are working, if you can find a school. Rainbow Trout – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs or minnows around brush or near shore. Many fish are around 10 inches.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around the rock jetties and along the dam. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dead chubs or nightcrawlers.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows around the submerged trees. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around the rock jetties and shorelines.

Lake Sugema

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits around rock jetties and along the dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow.

Lake Wapello

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shorelines. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around rock jetties and submerged structure.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 906.66 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. The water temperature is in the 50’s. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers are catching channel catfish; use cut bait or shad sides. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs along the rocky shorelines. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Anglers have been successful trolling crankbaits along rocky shores.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs fished around the shores and submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target brush piles and other submerged structure.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Good: Use jigs or troll spinner rigs out from the marina to past the beach and around the east and west ramp bays. If shore fishing, cast jigs or live bait under a slip bobber in these same areas. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie fishing is fair to good, but some exploring for fish is necessary. Fish minnows under a bobber near any wood and riprap next to shore to find shallow fish.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

White Bass – Good: Catch white bass and hybrid striped bass casting white twister tail or paddle tail jigs below the dams in downtown Des Moines and below the Red Rock dam.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Good crappie fishing will start with the warmer weather next week. Use live minnows near tree falls next to shore or slowly troll jigs 3 to 6 feet deep.

Hooper Area Pond

Bluegill – Good: Bluegills and redear sunfish are moving shallow. Use crawlers or small panfish jigs fished close to shore.

Lake Ahquabi

Black Crappie – Good: Use minnows near the rock jetties and shores with tree falls.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Good: Now is the time to be on Red Rock for crappies. Fish live minnows near rip rap, especially around the Highway 14 bridges over the Brush Creek, Teter Creek and Whitebreast Creek arms. Fish live minnows next to flooded willows and vegetation in 2 to 6 feet of water.

Roberts Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Use live minnows near shallow wood or drift jigs in coves off the main lake.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Anderson Area Pond 1

Expect to catch bluegills and crappies this spring. Black Crappie – No Report: As the water warms, find black crappies along the dam and in the upper end of the lake.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Farm pond fishing has picked up this week. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are still out from shore, but can be caught casting small jigs under a bobber. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie fishing has been good in ponds that support a crappie population; they are spawning. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast a variety of lures to catch active largemouth bass. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or shad sides.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield Lake has a good population of black crappies and fair numbers of walleyes to provide fishing this spring. Black Crappie – Fair:: Find crappies around the jetties. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Greenfield has a good population of 12 to 15 inch bass. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegills will average 8 inches.

Lake Anita

Look for spawning crappies around the underwater reefs and jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast around rocky shorelines and reefs to find spawning crappies. Bluegill – Slow: With warm temperatures, bluegills should move close to shore soon. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Cast along vegetation edges and around structure to find largemouth bass of all sizes.

Lake Manawa

Fish the canals for good crappie fishing. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers report good crappie fishing in the canals. Cast minnows under a bobber to catch 10 inch crappies. Walleye – No Report: Cast twister tails with a slow retrieve on the west shoreline and along Tin Can dyke.

Orient Lake

Orient Lake has a good population of black crappies that should provide good fishing. Black Crappie – No Report: Cast jigs or minnows along the dam and east shore to find 10 plus inch black crappies.

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies around rocky shorelines and underwater reefs. They are close to shore spawning. Cast and slowly retrieve a small 1/64th or 1/32nd ounce jig. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Viking Lake has a good population of bass up to 20 inches. Fish rocky shores and flats close to the channel.

Water temperatures are in the low 60’s . Fishing has picked up with warmer temperatures. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass of all sizes with jigs and finesse plastics near shallow brush and the fishing jetties. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches using small jigs or worms under a bobber fished near cedar tree brush piles or the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with small jigs or minnows fished near shallow brush, the fishing pier or fishing jetties.

Lake Icaria

Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 10 inches with small jigs or minnows fished near the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles, especially early and late in the day. Walleye – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished along main lake points for walleye of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 9 inches with small jigs fished near the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try finesse plastics fished near cedar tree brush piles for largemouth bass of all sizes. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas for crappies up to 12 inches. Walleye – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a leech or minnow fished along main lake points for walleye up to 22 inches.

Summit Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 11 inches with small jigs or minnows fished along the HWY 25 bridge, cedar tree brush piles or the fishing jetty. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches using small jigs tipped with a worm fished near cedar tree brush piles or the fishing jetty.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Good: Catch walleye up to 22 inches with jigs tipped with a leech or minnow fished near main lake points. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass of all sizes using finesse plastics or spinnerbaits fished along shallow cedar tree brush piles in bays. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with nightcrawlers fished along shallow cedar tree brush piles and the fishing jetties.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs or finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles or shallow brush in the bays for largemouth bass of all sizes. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs or minnows fished near the fishing jetties or shallow cedar tree brush piles, especially early and late in the day. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with jigs tipped with a worm fished near the fishing jetties or shallow brush.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the low 60’s. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.