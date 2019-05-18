Area Counties Nearly Match State Unemployment Rate for April

Iowa’s unemployment rate remained at 2.4% in April for the 10th month in a row. In Winnebago County, the rate stood at 2.7%. Cerro Gordo stood at 2.8%. Kossuth was at 2.5% while Humboldt and Wright Counties were both at 2.8%. Franklin County was at 2.7%. Worth County had the highest in the area at 3.1%. Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday the jobless rate held steady, where it has been since July 2018.

Iowa has the nation’s third-lowest rate, behind only Vermont and North Dakota, and tied with New Hampshire. The number of Iowa residents with jobs in April increased by 4,600 to 1.67 million. The number of unemployed residents dropped to 40,400. Iowa’s figure compares to a national unemployment rate of 3.6% in April.