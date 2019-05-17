Warriors Prepare For Nationals

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Five Waldorf student-athletes will be headed to Alabama for a busy weekend of competition as the NAIA today announced the qualifiers for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, to be held May 23-25 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Seniors Isaiah Craig and Justin Jacobi each will make their first trip to nationals and compete in the men’s long jump and 110-meter hurdles, respectively, while sophomore Kevin Wu also will make his first trip to nationals and compete in the men’s javelin.

Returning to nationals for the second time for the Warriors will be junior sprinter Kaila Jackson, who will run the women’s 100- and 200-meter dashes, and junior distance runner Marissa Widener, who will compete in the women’s marathon. Jackson ran the 60-meter dash at indoor nationals in March, while Widener raced at cross country nationals in November.

Widener runs in the marathon on Saturday morning at 6 a.m. after qualifying by running the 50th-fastest time in the half marathon of 1 hour, 31 minutes, 16 seconds. Head Coach Kayla Kregel told KIOW that they have been working hard to prepare Widener for the climate change going to Alabama.

This is the second straight year the Warrior track and field teams have sent five student-athletes to the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships to compete, with Andrew Murley, Nic Ganzeveld, Nathan Meiners, Marissa Kuik and Peyton Russell all competing at Nationals last spring.

Russell became the first NAIA All-American in Waldorf history last spring, finishing fifth in the women’s javelin with a throw of 137-9.

Some information in this article from Mike Stetson, SID, Waldorf University.