Three State Titles for North Iowa on Day 1

Des Moines, Iowa – Garner-Hayfield/Ventura’s Reece Smith picked the right time to set a personal record. After several near misses the senior pulled away on the final two laps to win the 2A 3200-meter run.

Smith Felt Confident heading into the race.

Smith feels he peaked at the right time.

Smith finished with a time 9:11.33 establishing a new meet record.

Josef Smith had an amazing conference season for the West Hancock Eagles, which resulted in him winning conference athletes of the year. Now, Josef has added state champion to that list of accomplishments, Smith took home the title in the long with a jump of 21′ 10″.

Lastly, Algonas’ Trey Engen ran the 3A 3200 meter-run to help score team points but instead came away with a state title. Engen ran the 3200-meter run in 9:34.96 which was enough to win by 10 seconds.