Busta To State Golf For Indians

Avery Busta and Tyler Clouse, who both advanced from sectionals last week were back on the links today. Both tied for 1st with a 77 at the New Hampton Golf & Country Club. They tied with the medalist and runner-up medalist but lost in a tiebreaker to finish 3rd & 4th. As a team, the Indians didn’t advance as they lost in a tiebreaker to Lake Mills who got the third and final transfer spot. The Indians and Bulldogs both finished with 355 points, the rules then state that the winner is determined by the fifth golfer’s score. The fifth golfer for Lake Mills was lower than Forest City.

Today districts were hosted by Dike-New Hartford at Fox Ridge Golf Course. Fox Ridge is an 18 hole course in Dike, Iowa. The Front nine was built in 1998 along with the clubhouse. The back nine was built and opened for play in 2001. Fox Ridge plays over 6800 yards with a 72.6 rating and 124 slope from the longest set of tees.

Indians Avery Busta shot a 75, which is enough to get him to state. Teammate Tyler Clouse shot a very good 80. The Class 2A State Golf meet will take place May 23 & 24 @ American Legion Golf Course, Marshalltown