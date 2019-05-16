Wildcats’ Counter Attacks Foil the Cardinals

The Garner Hayfield Ventura Cardinals girls soccer team found another squad that could match them in the midfield, only this time, the Humboldt Wildcats found ways to capitalize on counter attacks. Both teams played strong in the middle of the pitch for the first 14 minutes of the contest until the Wildcats Emma Clark found a way to break through the central defense and past the fullback corps of the Cardinals to net her only goal of the evening. The strike put the Wildcats up 1-0.

The lead did not last long. The Cardinals continued to attack the sides and were able to get Chloe Johnson to rush in and chest the ball into the Wildcats goal off of a low cross to level the match at 1-1. She now has 27 goals on the season and leads all area scorers.

The second half saw the Cardinals attack in the Wildcat end, but counter attacks killed any chance of taking the lead. In the 58th minute, Amber Westling opened her scoring account with a shot from just inside the box for a 2-1 lead. She followed up with another counter attack run, effectively disorganizing the Cardinals defense by lacing another shot just to the side of the penalty area for her second goal of the night and a 3-1 win.

This is the second time to two teams have met. The Wildcats won at home on April 25th by the score of 2-0. The two teams will meet again in the finale of the series on May 28th. During that time, the Cardinals travel to Mason City Friday night, before coming home on Tuesday night against the Iowa Falls Alden Cadets for the home season finale. We will have that Tuesday night game streamed live on kiow.com.