Iowa State Tailgate Tour Visits Clear Lake

Clear Lake, Iowa – The 2019 Iowa State University Athletic Tailgate Tour made its annual stop in North Iowa last night. Coaches, players, and support staff stopped by the historic Surf Ballroom to excite fans about Iowa State athletics. KIOW had the opportunity to speak with coaches and players throughout the night.

Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard says Clear Lake is always one of the best stops.

Current Iowa State and former Hampton-Dumont offensive lineman Josh Knipfel says Playing D-1 football is a dream come true.

Iowa State Women’s Basketball coach Bill Fennelly says this past season he had an awesome team.

Iowa State Football coach Matt Campbell says it’s amazing to get out and give back.

To hear the full interview with Matt Campbell, Bill Fennelly, Josh Knipfel, Jamie Pollard, John Walters, and Kevin Dresser, scroll down.

By: Zarren Egesdal KIOW Sports Director

