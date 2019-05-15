Workforce Solutions Program Scheduled

Iowa Workforce Development, along with the Forest City Economic Development, the Hancock County economic Development, and Winn-Worth Betco are presenting North Central Iowa Workforce Solutions with Mo Collins on Tuesday, May 21st from 8am to 1pm at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City. Kristie Percy of the Iowa Workforce Development says Collins will provide information designed for workforce recruitment.

Percy says Iowa’s unemployment rate certainly presents challenges.

Registration for the event is easy.

The training registration fee is $10 and includes lunch. Participants are asked to please register by May 15th.