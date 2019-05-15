Waldorf Track and Field is on The Rise

The Waldorf University Track & Field teams are starting to see some stability after going through five coaches in five years. Coach Kayla Kregel says, she wants to show the kids that she’s here for them

In her 2nd year at Waldorf, the three-time national champion athlete for Wartburg says, this year they doubled the number of kids on the roster, and have right now thirty-five recruits coming in next year. Kregel says this sparks competing for spots.

They have kids from 15 different states and 3 countries which also bring diversity to the team.

The season which runs between January-May for both indoor and outdoor can be tough. Kregel says the kids have worked hard in the weight room and with training to be prepared. The hard work has paid off as the accolades keep coming. The Warriors starting this winter by qualifying three athletes for indoor nationals. This spring the Warriors started hot qualifying five relays for the first time down at the Drake Relays. They continued by having a non-stop record-setting conference season and conference meet. Many times throughout the year not only did the Warrior athletes beat old school records, but at times shattered records they had set earlier in the season.

The Warriors will now prepare to finish the season at nationals in Gulf Shore, Alabama. Kregel says she excited

Kregel says the climate change between Iowa and Alabama will be different and they have been working hard with all the athletes to prepare them.