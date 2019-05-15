Tyler Clouse is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for May 15, 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Forest City High School. Tyler Clouse led the Indians in 3 golf meets last week. Saturday, Tyler led the Indians to a 3rd place finish at the Hampton Invite, winning the individual title with a 4 over 78. Monday, Clouse was the Top of Iowa West Division Champion shooting an even par 72, then Friday, Clouse qualified for districts, tying for the individual title with a 77. Congratulations to Forest City junior golfer Tyler Clouse, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
