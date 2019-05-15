Forest City Education Foundation Awards Scholarships to FCHS Graduating Seniors

The Forest City Education Foundation Scholarship Banquet was held on Wednesday night and members of the Class of 2019 received a number of scholarships for use in their college endeavors. Ray Beebe is the president of the foundation and he explained the awards night.

The event on Wednesday night was very special not just for the students who received their scholarships, but also for the foundation who matched and possibly exceeded last years total amount awarded.

Forest City has one of the largest education foundation programs in the area. According to Beebe, there is one group that is larger.

For any foundation to make these scholarships available, it needs donors. People, businesses, and corporations willing to step up and donate funds that can be used to help pay for the future of area youth heading to college. Many students may not have the means to pay for college and programs like this are a big help. Naturally, the Forest City Education Foundation is looking for donors to maintain the high standard of excellence in the awarding of scholarships.

Beebe thanked the area residents and businesses who donated money to help create and maintain the scholarships awarded on Wednesday night. He also said that there were more than just he and the foundation who appreciative.

Here is the list of students and the scholarships that they received.

Scholarship Recipient

Carole Anderson Memorial Scholarship Kelsey Koch

Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship Blaze Andersen

Class of 1973 Hannah Niederkofler

Raymond Stark Memorial Scholarship Treyton Blaser

Bill C. Fox Scholarship Cody Stricker

High School Student Council Leadership

Scholarship Josie Edel

Walley & Marj Felland Scholarship Gabriel Staudt

Dr. Laila Buck Scholarship Tanya Olsen

Dave Draheim Memorial Scholarship

Charles Hobson, Natalie Moore,

Sadie Callow

Ed Putney Memorial Scholarship Kalin Knudtson

Nyhus Family Agricultural Enrichment

Scholarship Ally Larson, Natalie Jefson

Nyhus Family Scholarship Christy Mettry

Jenkins Family Scholarship Isaiah Monson

Marketing Scholarship Ellie Reece

Kimberly Hope Jordal Memorial Tanya Olsen

Bob and Ruth Johnson Scholarship Emma Segerstrom

Hagen Woman Entrepreneur Scholarship Sierra Owen

Ray Brcka Memorial Scholarship Jacob Trunkhill

Holland Contracting Scholarships

Jacob Trunkhill, Jordan Spooner,

Blaze Andersen, Cody Lunning

The Reece Family Scholarship

Josie Edel, Sarah Hovinga, Maria

Vazquez-Cordova

Randy and Tracy Broesder Family

Scholarship

Mandy Anzivino, Matthew

Rossmiller

Forest City Farmers’ Coop Scholarship

Ally Larson, Natalie Jefson, Tanya

Olsen

Graphic Design/Marketing Scholarship Kalin Knudtson

The Wilson Family Isaiah Monson

Robert and Gail Kuefler Scholarship Jordan Spooner, Jacob Trunkhill

Wanda Petterson and Wanda Ann

Petterson Memorial Music Scholarship Treyton Blaser, Sarah Hovinga

Larry W. Lovick Scholarship Ally Larson

The Carson Family Scholarship in Memory

of Paul and James Natalie Jefson

The Pillars Scholarship – Recognition Nicole Callow

American Legion School Award and

Scholarship – Recognition Caleb Barker

Winnebago Industries Foundation

Scholarships

Sarah Hovinga, Cody Stricker,

Ellie Reece, Jordan Spooner,

Jasmine West, Christy Mettry,

Mary Rockwell, Christopher

Diekhuis, Chandler Stecker,

Matthew Rossmiller, Maria

Vazquez-Cordova, Charles

Hobson, Chris Rippentrop, Dylan

Solberg, Jacob Trunkhill

FCHS Class of 1966 Ally Larson

Russ Piehl Memorial Scholarship Hannah Bruns

LeDonna R. Durant Scholarship Gabriel Staudt

Durant Foundation Scholarship Emma Segerstrom

Lyle and Velma Jefson Family Memorial

Scholarship Natalie Jefson

Hobbs Family Memorial Scholarship Ally Larson, Jacob Trunkhill

Kingland Construction Scholarship Jordan Spooner

Forest City Military Commitment

Scholarship Alyssa Buffington

United States Marine Corps Scholastic

Excellence Award – Recognition Gabriel Staudt

United States Marine Corps Semper Fi

Award for Musical Excellence – Recognition Treyton Blaser

United States Marine Distiguished Athlete

Awards – Recognition

Micah Lambert, Emma

Segerstrom

Elsie Marie Johnson Scholarship Randy Vaughan

Zirbel Family Scholarship Sarah Hovinga

Paddlers Giving Back Scholarship Josie Edel

DeKalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award Ally Larson

FC FFA Alumni Scholarship Tanya Olsen

KI Seeds Scholarship Natalie Jefson

Alvera and James Lovick FFA Scholarship Jacob Trunkhill

FC Veterinary Clinic Scholarship Paris Reimann, Chandler Stecker

Worth County Development Association

(WCDA) Scholarship – Recognition

Blaze Andersen, Kyra Boeckholt,

Hannah Bruns, Jacob Olson

Mike and Jean O’Rourke Appreciation

Scholarship Hanna Coppes

Forest City Lions Sportsmanship Award –

Recognition Gabriel Staudt, Makayla Kingland

Eugene Morris FC Lions Scholarship Micah Lambert

Forest City Lions Denny Lovick Memorial

Scholarship Brady Cantu

Nelson/Straks Family Scholarship Nicole Callow

Masonic Lodge Scholarship

Jacob Olson, Cody Stricker, Ally

Larson, Natalie Jefson

Daniel Ingram Memorial Scholarship Sarah Hovinga

Clifford and Merna Torkelson Family

Scholarship Jacob Olson

Oleson Family Scholarship Award –

Recognition Caleb Barker, Paris Reimann

Colby Schleuger Class of 2020 Memorial

Scholarship Chandler Stecker, Jacob Trunkhill

Ron & Hope Lichtsinn Scholarship Alyssa Buffington, Treyton Blaser

Doug and Donna Jackson Family

Scholarship Isaiah Monson

Jim and Chrys Velky Family Scholarship Micah Lambert

Benson/Torkelson Memorial Scholarship Ally Larson

Frakes Family Scholarship Hannah Niederkofler

Steve & Nancy Olson Family Scholarship Nicole Callow

Don and Edell Westerberg “Make

Something of Yourself” Scholarship Madison Korthals

Lynn Hill Memorial Scholarship Christy Mettry

Lee and Linda Hinkley Scholarship Caleb Barker

Nate Wicker Memorial Scholarship Sadie Callow

Clarence A. Hawkes Scholarship –

Recognition

Jacob Olson, Sarah Hovinga,

Caleb Barker, Treyton Blaser,

Micah Lambert, Randy Vaughan,

Kelsey Koch, Brady Cantu

Middle School Scholarship Avery Busta

Class of 1967 Bobby Davis Memorial

Scholarship Alyssa Buffington, Kyra Boeckholt

Steve Olson Scholarship Emma Segerstrom

Heartland Power Scholarship – Recognition Makayla Kingland

American Bar Association Citizenship

Award & Scholarship Caleb Barker

Frank F. Sinnard Memorial Scholarship Paris Reimann

FC High School Resiliency Scholarship

Hannah Bruns, Randy Vaughan,

Charles Hobson, Brady Cantu

KIOW Scholarship Dylan Solberg

Brooker Cup Award and Scholarship

(Outstanding Male Athlete) Avery Busta

Alfred Buckley Award and Scholarship

(Outstanding Female Athlete) Kelsey Koch

Hertzke Family Scholarship Hanna Coppes

Richard & Doris Putz Memorial scholarship Josie Edel

Kirby Thompson Memorial Scholarship Natalie Moore

Shannon Torkelson Memorial Fund Noelle Jones

Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta Forest

City, IA Scholarship Ellie Reece

Rotary Waldorf University Scholarships Luke Johnson, Nicole Callow

Willig Family Scholarship Kyra Boeckholt

Bernie Saggau Award (athletic award) Jacob Olson

Farm & City Insurance Services Scholarship Dylan Solberg

Vera and Richard Hynes Scholarship Micah Lambert

Roger Schaefer Memorial Scholarship Ally Larson

Class of ’88 Scholarship Cody Stricker

Bob & Kathy Olson Family Scholarship Gabriel Staudt, Jacob Olson

Kleemeier Family Scholarship

Josie Edel, Jordan Spooner,

Sarah Hovinga, Christy Mettry,

Mary Rockwell, Maria Vazquez-

Cordova

Martin & Emma Lee Nielsen Scholarship Kyra Boeckholt

Ludwig Family Scholarship Hannah Niederkofler

Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation

Scholarship – Recognition Ally Larson

P.E.O. Scholarship Makayla Kingland

P.E.O. STAR National Award – Recognition Natalie Jefson

The Allan Gilbertson Memorial

Scholarship/The Gilby Award Emma Segerstrom

College Athlete-Educator Scholarship Avery Busta

Bill’s Family Foods Scholarship

Josie Edel, Hanna Coppes, Nicole

Callow

Walker Family Scholarship Jacob Olson

Carl & Sandy Wagner Scholarship Natalie Jefson

Tom & Tammy Larson Family Scholarship Mary Rockwell

Schnebly Family Scholarship Kalin Knudtson

FCHS Engineering Alumni Scholarship Jordan Spooner

Waldon Groves Scholarship Cora Holland, Josie Edel

Grunhovd Education Scholarship Natalie Jefson

Academic/Athletic/Arts Scholarship Randy Vaughan

Anna Harringa Nursing Scholarship

Tanya Olsen, Hanna Coppes,

Mary Rockwell

Bear Creek Pro-Am Scholarship Avery Busta, Micah Lambert

Raymond & Joan Beebe Waldorf

Scholarship – Recognition Luke Johnson

TSB Bank Scholarship Ellie Reece, Madison Korthals

Principal’s Leadership Award Jacob Olson

Dennis K. Branstad Scholarship Jordan Spooner

R.W Branstad Scholarship Natalie Jefson

E.E. Branstad Scholarship Ally Larson

Joyful Spirit Scholarship Sadie Callow

Doug Book Memorial Scholarship Alyssa Buffington

Get on the Bus Staff Scholarship

Cora Holland, Gabriel Staudt,

Josie Edel, Kelsey Koch

Raymond & Joan Beebe Family Scholarship

Micah Lambert, Jacob Olson, Ellie

Reece, Caleb Barker

FCHS Achievement Scholarship Kyra Boeckholt

Drackley/Heidemann Family Scholarship Avery Busta

Hanson Foundation Grants all applicants

Forest City Education Academic

Scholarships

FCHS Outstanding Senior Girl & Boy Josie Edel & Jacob Olson