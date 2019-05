Families of the Fallen has released the names of the last two to be honored during the Tree Town Music Festival on Memorial day weekend in Forest City. Both were members of the U. S. Army and were killed in the line of duty during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The families of Joshua Knowles and Nathan Field will be honored during the concerts. They will join the families of Russ Piehl, Shell “Lair” Langenbrau, Anthony Bominio, and Justin Martin.