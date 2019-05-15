Drake Stadium Changes Policy For Thursday State Track

State Track goers, Drake Stadium has announced they will be adjusting stadium rules on Thursday due to possible heat. The IHSAA announced via Twitter yesterday that they will be allowing unopened bottled water to be brought in, “Drake Stadium will allow spectators to enter with unopened water bottles or empty refillable water containers on Thursday due to expected temperatures.” The full list of what you can and cannot bring into Drake Stadium is below. KIOW will start its coverage Thursday afternoon with reports every hour starting at 9:15 am. The reports on B103 will be every hour starting at 9:45 am.

The items below WILL NOT be allowed

 Backpacks & Large Bags

 Alcohol Beverages

 Bottles

 Coolers, Thermoses

 Lawn Chairs

 Outside Food & Drinks

 Stadium/Bleacher Back Seats over 18” wide

 Strollers

 Tents

 Camera Tripods

 Umbrella

 Weapons of any kind

Permitted Items

 Small backpacks/bags/purses

 Rain apparel

 Blankets

 Stadium/Bleacher Back Seats under 18” wide (including armrests)