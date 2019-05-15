Drake Stadium Changes Policy For Thursday State Track

State Track goers, Drake Stadium has announced they will be adjusting stadium rules on Thursday due to possible heat. The IHSAA announced via Twitter yesterday that they will be allowing unopened bottled water to be brought in, “Drake Stadium will allow spectators to enter with unopened water bottles or empty refillable water containers on Thursday due to expected temperatures.” The full list of what you can and cannot bring into Drake Stadium is below. KIOW will start its coverage Thursday afternoon with reports every hour starting at 9:15 am. The reports on B103 will be every hour starting at 9:45 am.
The items below WILL NOT be allowed
Backpacks & Large Bags
Alcohol Beverages
Bottles
Coolers, Thermoses
Lawn Chairs
Outside Food & Drinks
Stadium/Bleacher Back Seats over 18” wide
Strollers
Tents
Camera Tripods
Umbrella
Weapons of any kind
Permitted Items
Small backpacks/bags/purses
Rain apparel
Blankets
Stadium/Bleacher Back Seats under 18” wide (including armrests)