The Forest City Fire Department responded to a car fire on Highway 69 just north of Forest City. Details on the fire have not been released, but what is known is from witnesses who came to the aid of the victims.

The car was apparently in tow behind a motorhome when it caught fire. A fire extinguisher was used to try and calm the fire while a passerby unhooked the car from the motorhome.

It is not known if there were any injuries, but officials on the scene continue to investigate the cause of the fire and will release details on the incident soon.