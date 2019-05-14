Cardinals Come Up Short in a Tough Soccer Match

The Garner Hayfield Ventura Cardinals were looking to avenge an earlier road loss to the Webster City Lynx by the score of 1-0. The game was played on a cold April evening in Webster City and turned out to be a good defensive battle for both sides. Fast forward to Monday night at Penneke Field in Garner under beautiful warm skies and the Cardinals found themselves on the same side of the scoreboard. A 1-0 loss. The Cardinals put up an early fight gaining the ball, then getting dispossessed in the midfield. There were a few runs down the touch lines by both squads with the Lynx even trying the center of the Cardinal penalty area. However, Cardinals goalkeeper Landon Dahlbeck proved to be the equal and not letting a shot get past him. He could credit his fullbacking corps in front of him for most of the half until the 26th minute when the referee called a trip in the box and sending the ball to the spot for a penalty kick. Dahlbeck guessed right, but didn’t get down to the ground fast enough to stop a Henry Rodriguez shot to the bottom right of the goal for the only tally of the game. The Lynx Isaac Bernard received a yellow card two minutes later for a hard tackle. He was sent off for five minutes, but even short handed, the Lynx still prevailed and shut down the Cardinal attack.

In the second half, the Lynx appeared to play back in their own end as the Cardinals took shot after shot a Lynx goalkeeper Carsen Johnson who was equal to the task. Even in the final minute of the match when the Cardinals had four opportunities at the goal including one from nearly point blank range, the Lynx held their ground in the box. In the end, the result was the same as before and the Cardinals went down 1-0.

The Cardinals now travel to the Denver Athletic Complex to play the Denver Cyclones on Thursday before coming home to close out the regular season on Monday against Gladbrook-Reinbeck. The Cardinal girls soccer team will have a home match on Thursday against the Humboldt Wildcats. You can see the game live on kiow.com.