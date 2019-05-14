Bear Creek Host First Round Regional, Frayne Advances for GHV

Forest City, Iowa – Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City was the site of the first round of regionals Monday night. The course hosted one of the state best teams, Okoboji, along with Crestwood, GHV, Osage, Forest City, Clarion-Goldfield, and Eagle Grove. Okoboji swept the top three individuals with Hannah Butler, Grace Butler, and Martha Stein. The Pioneers had all five varsity golfers in the top eight. Carlee Frayne of GHV finished 4th with a +18 87, and she will advance to the regional final. Jessa Loges was the Indians top finisher in 10th with a +30 99. The top 10 finishers and team results are below.
Top Ten Individuals (In bold means they advanced)
- Hannah Butler Okoboji 39 41 +11 80
- Grace Butler Okoboji 39 43 +13 82
- Martha Stein Okoboji 42 43 +16 85
- Carlee Frayne GHV 41 46 +18 87
- Ashley Voves Crestwood 44 47 +22 91
- Dani Johnson Osage 46 48 +25 94
- Faith Pearson Okoboji 46 50 +27 96
- Olivia Smith Okoboji 51 47 +29 98
- Kryslynn Ruppert Crestwood 46 52 +29 98
- Jessa Loges Forest City 49 50 +30 99
Final Team Scores (In bold means they advanced)
- Okoboji 343
- Crestwood 399
- GHV 435
- Osage 440
- Forest City 449
- Clarion-Goldfield 450
- Eagle Grove 463