Sound of Music Auditions Are Saturday

Auditions for The Sound of Music will be on three days: Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to noon; Sunday, May 20, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and Tuesday, May 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. in BrickStreet on Clark located at 122 N. Clark Street, Forest City.

This Rodgers and Hammerstein classic will be performed in the Boman Fine Arts Center on July 21-22 and July 26-28. Those ages 6 and up who are interested in auditioning do not need to sign up. Actors should come prepared to sing about 30 seconds of a song that showcases their musical ability, preferably a selection not from The Sound of Music. The show will cast both speaking and non-speaking roles.

The show offers an opportunity for families to enjoy participating in community theatre together whether onstage or as part of a production crew: set, props, paint, and more. Rehearsals are held on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings then with more frequency as performances near.

The Sound of Music will be directed by Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith with musical direction by Nathaniel Hedin-Schmidt. Tickets are on sale now through www.brickstreettheatre.org and the Forest City Chamber.