R35 is NOT Open, but SOON

After nearly a year of construction due to weather delays, travelers are getting impatient for Hancock County road R35 to reopen. For those that are unaware of the closed barricade signs, R35 (also known as James Avenue) between Britt and Kanawha is not officially open. Although the signs have not been removed, motorists have begun utilizing the road. According to Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach, there is still work to be done before the road is officially safe to drive on.

In order to get onto R35, motorists must maneuver around the signs and onto the shoulder first. Motorists are urged to be patient and stay off R35 until all the signs have been removed. County Road R26 is the official detour.

During the weekly board meeting Monday, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors discussed the right of way acquisition for drainage districts with the board’s drainage attorney Jim Kramer. Tlach explains why the board feels a resolution needs to be adopted for drainage district right of ways.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will instruct the county attorney to draft a resolution for a right of way acquisition policy that fits within the code of Iowa and benefits the landowners in Hancock County.