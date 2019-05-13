James Sentenced on Conspiracy Charges

Barbara James of Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charge of “Conspiracy to Commit a Felony” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 3, 2018. James was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. James was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. James was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.