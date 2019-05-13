Henrickson Pleads Guilty to Possession

Roger Henrickson of Rake, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on December 23, 2018. Henrickson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended. Henrickson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Henrickson also pled guilty to “Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,” a simple misdemeanor. Henrickson was ordered to pay a $100.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.