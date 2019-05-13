Hancock County Relay for Life Date Announced

It will be themed, “Fighting Every Cancer Every Way” and it is the 21st Relay for Life in Hancock County. Those who attend this years event which will be held in the Veterans Memorial Recreation Center located at 365 W. Eighth Street in Garner, will see a more abridged version than in years past, but there will be a lot of activity says Hancock County Relay Chairperson Linda Webner.

The activities are for all ages and are geared to inform and entertain with the primary purpose of raising money for research into cures for cancer. Webner went on to say that there were even more activities during the Relay.

The Hancock County Relay for Life will be Friday, June 21st from 6-9pm.