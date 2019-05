Gerald ‘Jerry’ E. Bailey, 68, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

Private burial will take place at a later date in the Belmond Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248