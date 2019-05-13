Gary L. Hoveland, 69, of Kanawha, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Memorial services for Gary Hoveland will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Kanawha United Methodist Church, 402 North Main Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Mark Heath officiating. Graveside services will be at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

