Frayne, DeLong Finish Second, Third at FC Invite

Forest City, Iowa – The spring weather has not been helpful for Forest City to host spring sports. The Forest City boys track team lost its home meet again, and the Forest City golf teams have either canceled or moved meets up to this point. On Friday that changed as a meet was finally played at Bear Creek. The course hosted the Forest City Invitational and hosted some of North Iowa’s best. Allison Nuss of New Hampton cruised to the title shooting a +1 70, Ashley DeLong of Clear Lake finished second with a +8 77, and Carlee Frayne of GHV finished third with a +11 80. Nuss, DeLong, and Frayne all have state meet hopes come regionals. Jessa Loges of Forest City was the Indians top individual, she shot a +32 101. You can see the full team scores and the top 10 individuals below.
Final Team Scores
- New Hampton 339
- Clear Lake 373
- Crestwood 394
- Mason City 404
- Algona 428
- Charles City 438
- Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 441
- Forest City 448
- Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 457
Top Ten Individuals
- Allison Nuss New Hampton 34 36 +1 70
- Ashley DeLong Clear Lake 41 36 +8 77
- Carlee Frayne Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 40 40 +11 80
- Morgan Nuss New Hampton 40 40 +11 80
- Mattie Krause Clear Lake 44 42 +17 86
- Thea Lunning Mason City 43 44 +18 87
- Emma Ewert New Hampton 46 41 +18 87
- Kryslynn Ruppert Crestwood 45 49 +25 94
- Ashley Voves Crestwood 49 45 +25 94
- Shaylen Knapp Algona 49 45 +94