Forest City Continues It Summer Food Program

Forest City Elementary Schools will continue their summer food program. The endeavor is aimed at helping area youth get a good breakfast or lunch while on summer break. Glenda Keough is in charge of the food service program at the Forest City Community School District.

The program is not limited to children though.

Keough says that the program is nutritional and is geared to what the children will like to eat. Menus for the week are easily found around town.

The breakfast and the lunch will be served at the elementary school located at 1405 I Street and the schedule is fairly simple.

The program concludes August 9th.