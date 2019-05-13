Forest City Boys Golf Advances Two, Lake Mills Advances as a Team

New Hampton, Iowa – The Forest City, Lake Mills, and GHV golf teams traveled to New Hampton Golf & Country Club for Sectionals Friday. The IHSAA rules state that if the host team advances in first or second, they also take the third place team. New Hampton took first with 326 points and North Fayette Valley finished second with 351. Lake Mills and Forest City both tied for third with 355 points, but only one could advance. The next tiebreaker is the fifth place individual scores. Lake Mills won the tiebreaker, which sent them on to districts as a team. Forest City, on the other hand, did advance two individuals. You can view the full team scores and the top four individuals below.
Final Team Scores
- New Hampton 326
- North Fayette Valley 351
- Lake Mills 355 (Advanced on Tiebreaker)
- Forest City 355
- Sumner-Fredericksburg 359
- Osage 386
- GHV 388
- Crestwood 460
Top Four Individuals
- Colin Gavin NFV 77 (won on tiebreaker)
- Ryan Anderson NH 77
- Tyler Clouse 77
- Avery Busta 77