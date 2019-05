Forest City Community Schools will be hosting their annual Fine Arts Awards Dinner on May 14th at the Boman Fine Arts Theater in Forest City. One of the organizers, Josh Sparrgrove said this is a special night for the students who have accomplished so much.

The event will also be highlighting best performances in various categories.

The evening is not limited to awards. There will be entertainment as well, as students will take the stage.

The events begin at 7pm on Tuesday.