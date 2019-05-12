Wright County Board To Discuss Courthouse Repairs

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am by first hearing from Wright County Auditor Betty Ellis. the discussion will center on whether she can sign the contracts and applications in relation to the construction of the Wright County Agri-Business Park.

The board has been considering making repairs to the courthouse. Supervisors will discuss how to move forward with the repairs to the Courthouse roof and the Professional Building flat roof. The board is concerned about costs and the engineering of the projects.

The board will also look into transferring money back into the General Basic fund to pay off short term loans from the fund.

At 10am, the board will hold a public hearing on Resolution 2019-27. It refers to the third amendment to the budget and makes an adjustment in spending.

The meeting will take place in the Wright County Courthouse beginning at 9am.